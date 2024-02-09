Disney CEO Bob Iger finds the popularity of video games to be "stunning".

The media giant recently announced that it's teaming up with Epic Games to allow consumers to interact with stories and characters from Disney-related brands, such as Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

Iger, 72, said during an investor call: "In terms of their total media screen time on video games, it was stunning to me - equal to what they spend on TV and movies. And the conclusion I reached was we have to be there. And we have to be there as soon as we possibly can in a very compelling way."

Disney has paid $1. 5 billion to take a minority stake in Epic Games.

The deal was announced earlier this week, and Iger said in a press release: "Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney’s beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular 'Fortnite' in a transformational new games and entertainment.

"This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We can’t wait for fans to experience the Disney stories and worlds they love in groundbreaking new ways."