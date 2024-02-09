Reba McEntire has been singing the US national anthem "in the shower" ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

The 68-year-old star is set to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (11.02.24), and Reba has revealed how she's been preparing for her performance.

Reba - whose boyfriend, Rex Linn, is a "huge" football fan - told Apple Music: "I’ve been singing the National Anthem in the shower [and] when we get in the car."

Reba has been singing the national anthem at sporting events since she was a teenager. However, she's admitted that performing at the Super Bowl will be an extra special experience.

Reba said: "I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world, who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.

"It’s not about me - I’m the representation of this song, and I’m just honoured to get to sing it. It’s a good one.

"I’ve been doing it for 50 years, and I’m really proud to get to sing it."

Elsewhere, Post Malone has confessed to feeling "very nervous" ahead of his Super Bowl performance.

The 28-year-old star is set to sing 'America the Beautiful' before the game at Allegiant Stadium, and Post has admitted to having some pre-match nerves.

Speaking to Apple Music, he shared: "I'm very nervous, but excited. I'm excited. It's just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage."

Post is ultimately determined to follow his dad's advice.

He explained: "I'm just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got.

"My dad told me, 'You'll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do. Do it your way and do it with love.'"