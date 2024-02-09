Jennifer Lopez's new music has been "inspired" by Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old star is returning to the music scene with 'This Is Me... Now', her new studio, and Jennifer has credited her husband with inspiring the record.

Jennifer - who married Ben in 2022 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio. I was very, very inspired."

Jennifer and Ben first got engaged in the early 2000s, before they called off their romance amid intense scrutiny.

However, the celebrity duo reconnected in recent years, and Jennifer feels that her new record captures a "moment in time".

She said: "Once the music was done, it felt so special to me. It felt like something very different than I had ever done, even though I've written about love my whole career."

Ben previously joked that Jennifer looks like she's "20 years old".

The 51-year-old movie star - who first dated Jennifer between 2002 and 2004 - revealed that his wife's exceptional "work ethic" is one of the keys to her youthful appearance.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Ben explained: "She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?"

Ben also hailed Jennifer's self-discipline.

The Hollywood star - who was married to actress Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018 - said: "There's no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."