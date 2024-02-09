Dua Lipa wrote '97 songs' for her new record

Published
2024/02/09 16:00 (GMT)

Dua Lipa "wrote 97 songs" for her new album.

The 28-year-old singer has been working on her new record for years, and Dua has revealed that she's been busily writing songs in a "random notebook" that she bought at a CVS store in the US.

Asked about her song-writing process on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Dua replied: "I started writing for this album in 2021, and I just wanted to write my ideas down. So I went down to CVS, and I just bought a random notebook.

"Had I have known how important that book would have been, maybe I would have gotten a more fancy one."

Dua subsequently admitted that she loves shopping at the pharmaceutical chain.

She shared: "I love CVS. I'm obsessed with it. There's nothing like a CVS, going in and buying a bunch of stuff you don't need."

Dua has actually written all of her latest tunes in the notebook.

The award-winning star - who plans to released her new record later this year - said: "It's got every single song I've written for this album ... I wrote 97 songs."

Asked if any of the songs are terrible, Dua replied: "Yes, about 80 of them."

Meanwhile, Dua believes she can tell immediately whether a song will be a hit or not.

The London-born star - who released her last album, 'Future Nostalgia', in 2020 - said: "The second I write a song, I know whether it's good or not, or whether it's close to being good. Then I would rework it.

"Every song in this album, unlike any of the other records I've made, I've gone in and rewritten it over and over again until I felt it was perfect, which I didn't have the confidence to do on my previous records."

© BANG Media International

dualipa

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended