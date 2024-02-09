Two stars of Cirque du Soleil's 'Alegria - In A New Light' have set new Guinness World Records at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Contortionist Oyun-Erdene Senge successfully broke the title of most contortion roll push ups in 30 seconds, achieving 24, beating the former record of 21.

And, powertrack artist Lucie Colebeck set a brand-new record for the most back handsprings on a trampoline in 30 seconds, performing the impressive acrobatic skill 36 times, smashing the minimum threshold of 25.

Oyun-Erdene Senge said: "It’s a long time coming as I’ve been doing contortion roll push ups since I was six years old. This is my fourth engagement with Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall; the first time was with the original production of 'Alegría' when I was 12 years old. To become a Guinness World Records title holder on the set of 'Alegría' inside this historic venue feels like coming full circle for me.”

Lucie Colebeck commented: “I’ve been doing tumbling for a long time, and to receive this title is so awesome. Since I joined Cirque du Soleil in 2018, I have been dreaming of performing with 'Alegría – In A New Light' at home in London. To now become a Guinness World Records title holder inside the Royal Albert Hall is making this whole experience even more surreal and magical."

Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Megan Bruce said: “I knew the cast of Cirque du Soleil were good, but seeing these record attempts in person and up close was something else. I was amazed by the level of flexibility and upper body strength shown by Oyun-Erdene and Lucie’s attempt was lightning fast as she managed to set the record with at least five seconds to spare. Congratulations to both performers for breaking such physically demanding record titles.”

'Alegría' originally ran for 19 years and ended in 2013.

The revival production 'Alegría – In A New Light' features an international cast of 62 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers and will be at the Royal Albert Hall until 3 March.