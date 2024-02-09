Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been deemed unfit for trial based on the results of his psychological exam.

David Crowe - who was arraigned last month on stalking and harassment charges - will be committed to the custody of the Office of Mental Health for treatment and the criminal case against him has been dropped, according to TMZ.

After Crowe was arrested several times his lawyers asked for a psychological exam before a potential trial.

As a result, he will now receive mental health treatment rather than prosecution.

Onlookers near Taylor's home in New York previously told how they saw the alleged stalker outside the 34-year-old singer's house numerous times.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: “I first saw him around 1 pm — he went up to Taylor’s door."

The onlooker claimed to have seen the man scouring the area "for a few weeks", while another local resident told the outlet they have seen the same man "lurking here for a month".

They added: "[He has been] sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable.

“When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.' He even had flowers at one point.”

The source said they had called the police "many times" but cops didn't do anything until the man actually tried to get into the building last month.

They added: “I asked him to leave this morning and he just stared at me, catatonic."

Cops spoke to the man for "a few minutes before they cuffed him"

The first source added: “It was all pretty civil. He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything.”

It is unclear if Taylor was at home at the time but one source said they had seen three of her bodyguards hanging around the apartment hours before the man arrived.

This isn't the first time the 'Cruel Summer' singer has had an unwanted visitor to her home.

In 2019, Roger Alvarado was arrested for trying to break into the property, the second time he had been taken in for the same crime.

He was sentenced to four years in prison after making a plea deal.

In 2022, another man, Joshua Christian, was arrested for allegedly stalking Taylor across "multiple states".