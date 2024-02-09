Marie Helvin prefers 'anonymous sex'

Published
2024/02/09 23:00 (GMT)

Marie Helvin prefers "anonymous sex" since having breast cancer in 2022.

The 71-year-old model underwent a mastectomy after her diagnosis and although she is happy with the reconstruction, she admitted to being more comfortable having sex with men she is not in a relationship with.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: "First of all, it still aches, and second, it’s hard to have to say to someone, 'You can’t touch me like that', and to have to explain why.

"But when I use the term 'anonymous sex' I don’t mean sex with a total stranger, such as someone you might pick up in a restaurant or at a party, but someone who you might meet through a friend or acquaintance and you both agree that it is going to be 'relationship-free' but casual and most likely just for that once.

"I always vet them carefully and it would always be very safe. I don’t remember what sex is like without a condom! It hasn’t happened in quite a while, but last summer I did have a very brief hook-up with a Frenchman I met through a friend of a friend of a friend.

"I was able to say, 'I don’t want my breasts touched', because I doubt very much I will ever meet him again."

However, Marie hasn't ruled out finding love again.

She said: "Look, I hope I’m not going to be by myself when I die. But I went through cancer by myself and although it wasn’t a piece of cake, it was fine.

"The pandemic uncovered a lot of truths for me. People I had thought were friends were actually acquaintances, and they kind of fell away by the time lockdown ended. But I enjoy being on my own, especially in winter when I like to hibernate.

"I must admit these days it [her libido] comes and goes. I feel I have a lot more physical healing to do. But I believe you can still feel and think sexy even if you aren’t having sex."

© BANG Media International

mariehelvin

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended