Jennifer Lopez felt "compelled" to write about her "true love" story with Ben Affleck - despite how "scared" she was to get so "vulnerable".

The 54-year-old singer-and-actress was engaged to Hollywood star Ben, 51, in the early 2000s but they broke things off and went their separate ways only to reunite in 2021 and marry the following year.

And she has documented how she was feeling during their reunion on her upcoming album 'This Is Me...Now', and no matter how scary it was to show her vulnerable side, Jennifer insists it's necessary as an artist to be authentic.

Asked if she had any reservations about sharing their story, she told Woman magazine: "When you've been in the public eye for as long as I have and you've gone through times where people have been cruel, you're going to be scared. But I can't ever as an artist allow that to dictate what my gut is telling me to do. So the album itself was inspired by my true life and what I was going through at the time when Ben and I reunited."

She continued: "It's a beautiful celebration of love that shows that it does exist and some things do last forever. They may not have a straight line, they may take you down crazy roads, but it does exist.

The album and the musical experience went hand in hand with each other and it didn't matter how scared I was at times to be vulnerable, I felt really compelled to do it. I'm very happy with how it turned out."

Elsewhere, Jennifer shared how she no longer strives to be "perfect".

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker - who has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and is stepmother to Ben and Jennifer Garner's kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and 11-year-old Samuel - said: "Now, I'm somebody who sees myself from all different angles. I can see the good, I can see the places where I have issues, I can see the places where I'm powerful and I can see the places where I'm weak. I see myself as a whole entire being and accept myself in all of those ways and know that's OK. Now I am somebody who is OK with who I am, instead of wanting to be perfect, instead of wanting to live up to what everybody else thinks I should be and fit into the conforms of social Ideas and expectations. I'm growing and evolving in different ways, accepting myself for my shortcomings and for my strengths- and l'm proud of that."