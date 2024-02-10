Sharon Osbourne says Kanye West messed with "the wrong Jew" after he used a sample of Black Sabbath’s 'War Pigs' without permission on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album 'Vultures'.

Furious Ozzy, 75, revealed he refused Kanye's request to use the sample and blasted the rapper as "an antisemite", while Sharon, 71 - whose father Don Arden was Jewish - revealed the couple sent him a cease and desist letter.

She told TMZ: "Kanye [messed] with the wrong Jew this time. He represents hate and is a disrespectful antisemite" so Ozzy had a "special occasion to say no".

She added: "He's a pig."

Sharon's comments come after Ozzy took to X to blast Kanye for using the sample without permission.

He said: ".@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN! (sic)."

West, who now refers to himself as Ye, hosted a live 'Vultures' listening party in Chicago this week.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, Veeps, which was streaming the event, shut down the live feed after a lyric where Ye said, "And I’m still crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite. And I’m still the king".

Ozzy and Sharon previously poked fun at Kanye, 46, and his wife Bianca Censori, by dressing up as them for Halloween.

However, Kanye insisted the costumes mean he is a fan and he blamed a "handler" for the angry message on Ozzy's account.

He shared a screenshot of Ozzy's X message, along with the picture of Ozzy and Sharon dressed up as him and his wife and wrote: "He obviously has a celebrity handler who's on his account."