Sharon Osbourne is a "magnet for drama".

The 71-year-old star believes that drama and controversy follow her around, because of her "eccentric" personality.

Sharon - who is married to music star Ozzy Osbourne - told the Guardian newspaper: "I’m a magnet for drama. I think it’s because I’m a bit eccentric - it must follow me around.

"Sure, I have regrets. That’s a part of life and growing. I often think, 'If I could only do that again', but you can’t. All you can do is try to make sure you don’t do whatever it was another time."

Sharon is well-known for being outspoken with her opinions. But the TV star insists that she doesn't dwell on what she says.

Sharon - who left 'The Talk' in 2021, after she defended Piers Morgan over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex - said: "I’m someone who’s always said what’s on her mind - then it’s gone.

"But other people won’t let it go. They don’t like confrontation and they don’t like it when I challenge a situation."

Sharon previously starred as a judge on the UK version of 'The X Factor'.

But on reflection, Sharon doesn't think it's fair to put young people through the pressure and scrutiny of reality TV shows.

She explained: "I was a judge on 'The X Factor' for years, but I’d never do a talent show again.

"It’s not right to put kids through that pressure. That’s particularly true of reality-based shows.

"Young people aren’t mentally prepared for what’s going to happen to them. When they fall by the wayside, they get brushed aside."

Meanwhile, Sharon acknowledged that she's been through lots of "ups and downs" in her own life.

She said: "I’ve lived a lot of life in my 71 years - there are a lot of stories. Plenty of ups and downs, good luck and bad, too. It’s not all been wine and roses."