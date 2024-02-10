Zara Larsson feels "in control" of her own career.

The 26-year-old pop star believes she's assumed control of her own destiny, after buying back her master recordings and setting up her own record label.

Zara - who recently released her new album, 'Venus' - told the BBC: "I feel like I'm a boss lady. I feel grown, and I feel like I'm in control over what I do in a different way."

The blonde beauty thinks the decision to launch her own record label - Sommer House - is an entirely logical move.

Zara describes being her own boss as a "rare, rare thing in the music industry".

She joked: "If I release something and it doesn't go well, I can't just go, 'Well, it was my label's fault'. But I have a great team; and I'm still with a lot of the people I've been working with for a long time, so we know what we're doing."

Zara is currently focused on her own career. But in the long-term, she's keen to identify and sign some new talent.

The 'Lush Life' hitmaker shared: "I want to sign my own artists and producers and writers, because now I have the foundation set up for it.

"Right now, I don't know if I have the capacity, but life is long. I'm only 26."

Meanwhile, Zara previously likened songwriting to speed dating.

The singer has worked with a host of big-name writers during her career, and Zara admitted that it's been a frantic experience at times.

She told NME: "The fact that I’m in the studio with them [and am] working with them long term, it’s something that I’ve appreciated a lot.

"I’ve been really lucky to be in the studio with great writers, but it’s been kind of like speed dating a little bit."