Carl Weathers' cause of death has been listed as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The actor - who was best known for playing Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' film franchise - passed away on February 1, aged 76, and his cause of death has now been revealed.

A copy of the death certificate - which has been obtained by The Blast - shows that Weathers suffered from heart disease for years.

Atherosclerosis is caused by the build-up of fats and cholesterol in and on the artery walls of the heart.

Despite this, the manner of Weathers' death is described on the official certificate as "natural".

Matthew Weathers, his son, was the first person to notify the authorities of the late actor's death.

Weathers' family announced his passing earlier this month, revealing that he died "peacefully in his sleep".

They said in a statement at the time: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.

"He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations.

"He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Sylvester Stallone, Weathers' former co-star, subsequently took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

In a video message posted on Instagram, the 'Rocky' star said: "Hello everyone, today is an incredibly sad day for me. I'm so torn up I can't even tell you. I'm just trying to hold it in because ... Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it.

"I give him incredible credit and kudos because ... when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn't realise how great. I never could've accomplished what we did with 'Rocky' without him."