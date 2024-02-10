Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a fan of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship.

The wrestler-turned-actor previously worked with Taylor on her music video for 'The Man', her 2019 single, and Dwayne has now voiced his support for her latest romance.

Dwayne, 51, told CNN: "I love it. I don’t have a problem with it. I feel like it’s all part of the game, and it’s all the game that we play.

"Guy starts dating a girl who happens to be the biggest star in the world and he’s a badass SOB on the field."

Travis, 34, will play for the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl on Sunday (11.02.24).

And Dwayne - who played football for the University of Miami during his younger years - has urged the sports star to stay focused on his work.

He said: "He’s a bad dude in the game and it’s part of a story, but at the end of the day - and I shared this with a few people I’ve talked to privately - is just all that goes away.

"All that stuff goes away. You have to strip it all away and you have one intention and one focus and that’s just to ball out and play the game."

Dwayne explained that the Super Bowl will be a career-defining game for Travis and his teammates.

Looking forward to the event in Las Vegas, Dwayne said: "That’s the beauty of it. Like you got all the bells and the whistles and the cache and the pomp and circumstance and all this awesome hype that happens surrounding this Super Bowl.

"This is a big one this year. It’s a big one, man, with a lot on the line and legacy on the line."