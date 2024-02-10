Reba McEntire thinks Travis Kelce is a "cutie pie".

The 68-year-old star - who is set to sing the US national anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday (11.02.24) - has revealed that she's a huge fan of Travis and Taylor Swift's high-profile romance.

She told PEOPLE: "I'm thrilled to death with their relationship. Travis is a cutie pie."

Reba is also eager to meet some of the players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Looking forward to the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Reba said: "I hope I get to meet Patrick Mahomes, and I would love to meet Brock Purdy. Brock was one that was not expected to even play professional football.

"He was the last one to be picked in the [2022 NFL] draft, and now here he is at the Super Bowl. He's a humble, humble young man, and I'm just so excited for all of them."

Travis, 34, and Taylor started dating in 2023, and the chart-topping star - who has been performing in Tokyo, Japan - has been tipped to make a last-minute dash to Las Vegas to attend the game.

However, Travis recently played down speculation that the blonde beauty would be at the Super Bowl.

Asked about his girlfriend during a pre-game press conference, Travis said: "She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in - is it Singapore now? No, I think that’s in a few weeks. She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe.

"So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it."