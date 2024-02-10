King Charles has thanked the public for their support since his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch was recently diagnosed with "a form of cancer" following a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, and Charles has now expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to the public for their "comfort and encouragement".

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, he said: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Charles - who ascended to the throne in 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth - recently started his cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace also explained that the monarch wanted to share news of his diagnosis "in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

A statement released on February 5 read: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."