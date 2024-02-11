WWE star Daria Berenato has got married.

The 30-year-old wrestler - who is also known as Sonya Deville - and fiancee Toni Cassano - tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey on 10 February in a ceremony officiated by broadcaster Maria Menounos in front of 140 guests, including fellow fighters Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and WWE commentator Vic Joseph.

Speaking ahead of their big day, Daria told People magazine: “I think we have two and a half tables or three tables of just WWE people. We have our neighbours coming and old family friends, and so it's like this big wrestler next to my little neighbour. There's going to be some funny pairings there.”

Toni surprised Daria by enlisting Bianca to serve as a flower girl after she was in the ring the night they met, but the couple otherwise opted not to have a traditional bridal party, though the sportswoman's daughters, Giovanna, 12, and Valentina, eight, both had special roles in the celebration.

Daria said: “They [would] say, 'How much longer to our wedding?’ So that is how we look at it. Our older daughter, Giovanna, she's very good at playing the piano, so she's [playing] Toni's walk down the aisle song. And then our little one, Valentina, is in charge of the rings.”

Guests were asked to wear all-black, but the brides and the little girls wore white.

Daria said: “I didn’t want to wear a traditional, buttoned-up tuxedo or a dress. I wanted an outfit!"

The couple were honoured to have Maria officiate their ceremony.

Daria said: “That was one element that was really special to me. Maria and her husband Keven [Undergaro] have been a huge part of my life. They're the reason I'm in the WWE — they introduced me to that whole world.

"They were my mentors back when I was 20 years old bartending in Los Angeles, so they've been with me the entire ride.

“They've also seen some of my previous relationships and had some opinions. So when I found Toni and they met Toni, they fell in love with her the same way that I did. And so to have Maria put into words — because she's so good at that — everything that has transpired here was the perfect fit.”