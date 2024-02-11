Rowan Atkinson is to return for a fourth ‘Johnny English’ film.

The 69-year-old actor – who has previously played the titular hapless secret agent in three movies in the spy spoof franchise, the 2003 original, 2011’s ‘Johnny English Reborn’ and 2018’s ‘Johnny English Strikes Again’ – has reportedly signed a deal to play the role again, with filming set to begin later this year.

According to Screendaily, the movie will be shot in the summer in the UK and Malta, but the plot details are being kept under wraps.

Details about the project are largely unknown, but Working Titles Films will produce for the fourth time.

While promoting the third movie in the series, Rowan admitted he thought a fourth installment would be unlikely.

Speaking during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), he said: "I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you'd like to see another one.

“But at the same time... never say never."

Meanwhile, the ‘Mr. Bean actor previously explained he felt the physical comedy he is known for is “more timeless” than other forms so its popularity is enduring.

He told Digital Spy: "I suppose it's more timeless.

“Dialogue – the way that people talk and talk to each other – does change more as the decades go by. We do talk differently to how we did 30 or 40 years ago, and certainly more differently to how we talked 100 years ago.

"Whereas visual comedy is generally about simple, human situations involving human instincts and human behaviour, and those things change far less. Also, of course, it means that you are automatically granted immunity from cultural and linguistic differences.

"But in the end, humanity shares the more visual experience than they do a verbal experience. And therefore, internationally, obviously it's an easier thing to sell."