Max Burkholder "didn't appreciate" horror movies when he was a child star.

The 26-year-old actor was in his early teens when he starred as Charlie Sandin in the 2013 horror film alongside Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey that follows a wealthy family who find themselves endangered by a gang of murderers but didn't quite understand the genre at that age and would love to try it again at some point.

He told Flicerking Myth: "It was honestly a blast! I didn’t really have any appreciation of the horror genre at that age, so I’d love to run it back with something similar now that I’m a little more educated on the art form. That being said, when you get to pilot a little mini-bot and shoot blanks as part of your job when you’re 14, you’re going to be having a lot of fun."

The 'Ted' star has had a varied career since he was a child, having appeared in hit TV dramas like 'CSI' and 'Parenthood' but also starred in a production of 'columbinus' when he was at Harvard and admitted that it is "very hard" for him to pick a favourite medium but prefers it when he he is given the "space and time" to really analyse what a character is about.

He said: "It’s honestly very hard to pick between film and theatre. TV is very fun as well but something about those two mediums and how much time you get to dedicate to each scene, each choice, is incredibly fulfilling. "Obviously, that’s on a project-by-project basis, but when you’re given space and time to really figure out what makes a scene or character tick, that’s always the most interesting for me."