Nicola Peltz Beckham had to cut her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s cameo from her directorial debut ‘Lola’ because of his bad acting.

The 29-year-old actress takes the lead role and has directed the new movie from a script she wrote herself, and she admitted she left her husband “really upset” when she dumped his scene because he didn’t prove to be a natural on camera.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo.

“He had one line, ‘Hi’, but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera.

“I was like, oh God, we have to move on, good lord.

“So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block.

“But I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of.”

While Brooklyn doesn’t feature in the finished movie, Nicola’s brother, Will Peltz, does have a scene and she admitted she’d have liked to have given him a “much bigger” role but it wouldn’t have been right for the story she wanted to tell.

She explained: “I wanted my brother to have a much bigger part, but the thing is, to anyone who might not know he’s my brother they might be thinking to themselves, wait, why didn’t she end up with that guy? That guy seems great and he’s so handsome. But, like, OK, that would not work out.”

Nicole is “so excited” for people to finally see ‘Lola’ but she’s also “nervous” about how it will be received.

She said: “I’m honestly so excited for people to finally be able to see it, and of course a little nervous. I want everyone to love it.

“I poured my heart and soul into it, and I hope people feel somewhat connected to the story. That’s all I can ask for.”