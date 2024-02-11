Travis Kelce will go on tour with Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be cheered on by his popstar girlfriend at Sunday's (11.02.24) Super Bowl and he is looking forward joining Taylor on the road for her 'Eras' world tour, once his football season ends.

A source told Us Weekly: "After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her. They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together."

When asked at a Super Bowl press conference if he feels extra pressure at games Taylor attends, Travis, 34, said: "You can’t put anymore pressure than I put on myself. That’s just the heart of a competitor. She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game and it’s been fun to experience that.

"We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support. I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

And, Taylor, 34, has previously spoken about how proud she and Travis - who first started dating in summer 2023 - are to support each other.

She told TIME magazine: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”