Ava Sambora is engaged.

The 26-year-old daughter of Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora took to Instagram to share a joint post with new fiance Tyler Farrar to announce their engagement.

They wrote: "Hard launch!!" alongside a carousel of photographs of Ava's longtime love Tyler proposing.

Ava and Tyler have been together for five years.

Heather, 62, wrote in the comments: "My two favorite people."

Heather and Ava have a very close relationship, with Ava helping her mother through her battle with substance abuse, when Heather entered rehab in 2019.

And, Heather has supported Ava through her anxiety issues.

Ava wrote an essay for PEOPLE in 2020, where she shared: "Anytime of the day, she would stop what she was doing and come to comfort me. She did everything she could to help me get through those difficult months, from taking me to every doctor’s appointment to giving me tons of books on managing anxiety.

“Dealing with anxiety can be tough when you feel like people don’t understand you. My mom always made me feel heard. She never judged me and made sure I didn’t feel alone.”

Heather and Richie, 64, tied the knot in 1994 and welcomed Ava in 1997.

She filed for divorce in 2006 and their union was officially dissolved in 2007.