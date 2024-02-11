Tish Cyrus says husband Dominic Purcell empowers her.

The 56-year-old mother of Miley Cyrus tied the knot with the 53-year-old 'Prison Break' actor in August 2023 and gushed that Dominic does everything he can to "encourage" her.

Speaking on her 'Sorry We're Stoned' podcast, which she co-hosts with daughter Brandi Cyrus, Tish said: "We are so happy. He just encourages me to fly. He is just like, 'You're the funniest, you're the prettiest, you're the sweetest, you're the this - just show the world who you are'. It has just empowered me in such a way that I've never felt before. It's just been really great for me."

Tish and Dominic went public with their romance in November 2022, about seven months after she announced her divorce from Miley's dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

The pair met via social media, with Tish telling Vogue: "I slid into Dom’s DMs, and the rest is history. It was love at first sight for both of us!"

The pair got engaged at Thanksgiving 2022, with Dom getting help from Miley to plan the proposal.

She said: "Dom, along with Miley, planned the entire thing. They knew we would all be together as a family and thought it would be the perfect time!"

Miley gave her mother away at their wedding and said: "My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes. She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions.

"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."