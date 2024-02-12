Carl Weathers was honoured with a special tribute during the Super Bowl VIII 2024.

The gambling company FanDuel already had a commercial planned with the late legendary actor - who was best known for playing Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' film franchise - which they edited following the news of his death on February 1, aged 76, from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

In the touching clip, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, 34, looks back at Weathers who gives him a nod.

“Thank you, Carl" then appears on the screen along with 1948 to 2024.

FanDuel said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers.

“Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief.”

A copy of his death certificate - which was obtained by The Blast - showed that Weathers suffered from heart disease for years.

Atherosclerosis is caused by the build-up of fats and cholesterol in and on the artery walls of the heart.

Despite this, the manner of Weathers' death is described on the official certificate as "natural".

Weathers' family announced his passing earlier this month, revealing that he died "peacefully in his sleep".

They said in a statement at the time: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.

"He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.

"Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognised worldwide and across generations.

"He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."