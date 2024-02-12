Usher has sparked rumours he plans to marry his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in secret during his trip to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

The 45-year-old pop star was in Sin City to headline the big game's half time show on Sunday night (11.02.24) but now it's been revealed the singer and his partner obtained a marriage licence in Clark County, Nevada on February 8 with reports suggesting he wants to tie the knot following his Super Bowl performance.

A source told DailyMail.com Usher - real name Usher Raymond IV - made the decision to marry on the advice from his spiritual advisor and the bash will be an "intimate affair attended only by close friends and family".

The publication also reports the couple will exchange vows at one of Las Vegas' famous wedding chapels.

A marriage certificate has yet to be filed with the courts and the singer has yet to comment publicly on the marriage rumours.

He's been dating Jennifer since October 2018 and they are parents to daughter Sovereign, who was born in 2020, and son, who arrived in 2021.

Usher was previously married to Tameka Foster - the mother of his sons Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V, 16, and Navid Ely, 15 - from 2007 until 2009.

Prior to his Super Bowl performance, Usher opened up about his relationship - insisting the couple have an "amazing dynamic".

He told PEOPLE: "I have an amazing partner, a support system,. We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.

"I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She's my best friend and I love her."