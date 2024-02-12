Nelly knocked out a tooth while partying in Las Vegas over the Super Bowl weekend (10-11.02.24).

The rapper was among the stars who flocked to Sin City to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (11.02.24) but he ended up having to watch the game nursing a sore mouth after losing a tooth during one of the pre-match events.

Nelly revealed the new gap in his smile in a video call with his girlfriend Ashanti, who burst out laughing when she saw what he had done.

The musician explained he was on his way to a performance and would have to take to the stage without his lost tooth. In the clip, which was posted on Instagram, he said: "I knocked my Goddamn tooth out my mouth. I gotta call my baby."

Ashanti asked him: "Where is it? I found it for you when we were in Miami... Oh my God. Where are the spares?"

Nelly then retorted: "There aren't no spares what are you talking about? ... You ain't got no Goddamn spare teeth. You still love me?" and she replied: "Yes of course ... What are we going to do? ... You still look cute ... You look like a little kid who lost his tooth."

Nelly added: "Someone should give me some money for that ... I'm on my way to my show too ... I will forever remember Super Bowl in Las Vegas."

Nelly wasn't the only celeb in town for the big game - Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Sir Paul McCartney were all among the stars spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday night (11.02.24).

Beyonce attended the game with her rapper husband Jay Z and their daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney was also spotted in the stands along with Kim Kardashian, who was pictured watching the game with a male friend.

Kim's ex Kanye West was there with his new wife Bianca Censori while the reality TV star's sister Khloe had a ticket as well as half-sibling Kendall Jenner was pictured sitting with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

The half-time show was headlined by Usher and the Kansas City Chiefs won the game 25- 22.