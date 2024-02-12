Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Sir Paul McCartney were among the stars spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday night (11.02.24).

Stars from across the entertainment world flocked to Las Vegas this weekend to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium with Beyonce attending the game with her rapper husband Jay Z and their daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.

It was a big night for Beyonce as she used the Super Bowl to announced her new music. She starred in an advert for Vorizon which aired during the game and afterwards she immediately released two new singles and confirmed 'Renaissance Act II' will land on March 29.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney was also spotted in the stands at the stadium along with Kim Kardashian, who was pictured watching the game with a male friend.

Kim faced a potentially awkward run-in with her ex-husband Kanye West, who was at the game with his new wife Bianca Censori.

The reality TV star's sister Khloe was also there and was sitting close to fellow reality regular La Anthony and model Winnie Harlow, while half-sibling Kendall Jenner was pictured sitting with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

Other stars in attendance included pop singer Lady Gaga, who was with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, 'Jurassic Park' actor Jeff Goldbloom and 'Wicked' co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who wore matching sparkly jackets.

Actor Paul Rudd took his son Jack along for the game, while 'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm was pictured hanging out with fellow screen star Miles Teller.

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart was pictured catching up with Brittany Mahomes - wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - and Gwen Stefani was at the game with her husband Blake Shelton.

Other famous faces in the crowd included Blake Lively and Ice Spice, Gabrielle Union and Saweetie, Russell Wilson and Ciara, actor Jared Leto, musician Queen Latifah, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, TV host Jimmy Kimmel and billionaire Elon Musk.

The half-time show was headlined by Usher and the Kansas City Chiefs went on to win the game 25- 22.