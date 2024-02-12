Reba McEntire's rendition of the US National Anthem reduced Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones to tears.

The 68-year-old country superstar delivered a powerful rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before the Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers and many inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (11.02.24) couldn't hide their emotions during the performance, including the sportsman.

CBS' footage jumped from footage of the US flag on the field to the two teams, and while many of the players kept their heads down to stay focused, the defensive linesman was seen with tears running down his cheeks.

As well as Reba, pre-game entertainment came from Post Malone and Andra Day.

The 'Sunflower' musician gave a soulful performance of 'America the Beautiful', for which he played an acoustic guitar. Towards the end of the song, the camera cut to the suite where Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was to watch the game with family and friends, and the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker and her pal Blake Lively could be seen singing along with their arms over one another's shoulders.

'United States vs. Billie Holiday' actress Andra - who wore a beige oversized blazer and suit trousers - offered a rousing rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing', getting the audience in the stadium on their feet.

Earlier in the week, Reba had admitted she was "so excited" to be able to "bring the patriotism" to the NFL showpiece.

She told People magazine: "Oh, I'm so excited. You know, it's not about me. It's about everybody who has worked so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and my job is to bring the patriotism.

"I'm going to be singing for not only the people who are going to be performing and playing on the field that day, but it's for everybody who has worked so hard to ensure our freedom and try to have as much peace on earth as we can.

"It's not about me. I'm just the conduit and the water hose who gets to sing the song."

During the interval of the game - which was won by Kansas City Chiefs - Usher put on a star-studded Apple Music Super Bowl VIII Halftime headline set, including special appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri.