Google has announced it is investing $25 million ($26.98 million) to boost AI skills in Europe.

The tech giant is on the hunt for social enterprises and non-profits to help approach those who they believe could train in Artificial Intelligence.

Google will also host "growth academies" to support businesses in their use of AI.

Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, a non-profit working with Google on the venture, said: “Research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment.

“This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind."

Meanwhile, Google has just announced a $1 billion investment in a data centre in Waltham Cross, near to London.

In a blog post, the firm said: "People and businesses in every corner of the UK rely on data centres to power helpful services like Search, Maps, YouTube, Workspace and Google Cloud. As more people tap into the opportunities created by the country’s digital economy and we unlock new ways for AI-powered technologies to boost productivity, fuel creativity, improve health outcomes and unlock scientific discoveries, it’s vital that we invest in the technical infrastructure needed to support innovation and tech-led growth.

"One of the ways that we’re doing this is by investing $1 billion in a new UK data centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire. The 33-acre site will create construction and technical jobs for the local community. Once complete, this investment will bring crucial compute capacity to businesses across the UK, supporting AI innovation and helping to ensure reliable digital services to Google Cloud customers and Google users in the UK and abroad."