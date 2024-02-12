BBC iPlayer desktop users will no longer be able to download watch programmes offline.

From March 11, the broadcaster is getting rid of the ability to watch its shows without an internet connection due to a lack of use of the feature for its streaming service.

Programmes already downloaded will still be able to be viewed until April 8.

The BBC said: "We have started the process of closing the Desktop Downloads App. Downloading programmes from a computer or laptop will no longer be available from Monday 11 March. You can still watch your existing downloads until Monday 8 April 2024.

"You can also still download your favourite programmes on your mobile device, and add programmes to your Watchlist to return later."