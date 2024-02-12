Robbie Williams and Ayda Field plan to renew their wedding vows next year.

The couple - who have Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and three-year-old Beau together - had planned to reaffirm their commitment to one another on their 10th anniversary but the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to the celebration, so they are hoping to arrange another ceremony for next year, when they will be celebrating 15 years of marriage.

And Ayda, 44, hopes her mother Gwen and her 18-year-old dog Poupette - who played a role in their original wedding ceremony - will be able to attend.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “I do think with my mom’s health and if Poupette can hold on one more year, we will do a 15- year anniversary renewal.

“There are a lot of relatives and people who need to stay alive, but yes, let’s do it!”

The 'Back To You' actress feels "grateful" the 'Let Me Entertain You' singer hasn't changed since their wedding day.

Reflecting on their wedding, she said: "Wow, what a journey we've been on, what a beautiful, blessed journey.

"I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better. To have our families there, too - you don't realise how precious these moments are. We've really had a remarkable run and that day was the start of it.

"It's a beautiful thing when you're in a healthy relationship. I feel very blessed that he inspires me to be a better person, and I inspire him too."

And Ayda is proud that, despite his well-documented struggles with addiction and mental health woes, Robbie is committed to staying sober.

She said: "When someone's struggling, it's very hard to watch your partner fight for their life.

"And I've always been really reassured by Rob's ability to crawl out of things; he will always fight. I'm very blessed in that way, because I have friends that have dealt with addiction and that's not always clear.

"As the mother to our children, I need to know that their father wants to be here and he's going to do everything in his power to be clean.

"I think I'm lucky to have a great network of family and friends and a partner who's really determined to be to be clean."