Shaquille O'Neal gave Taylor Swift a $4,500 bag as a Super Bowl gift.

The 51-year-old basketball legend - who retired in 2011 - had the chance to meet the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker at the NFL showpiece game on Sunday (11.02.24), where she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs to victory over San Francisco 49ers and he and friend, Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, presented her with a bedazzled Judith Lieber clutch, which featured the tight end's jersey number, 87, and retails at $4, 495.

Shaquille shared a photo of himself, Jamie and Taylor on Instagram and wrote on Instagram: "finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a Nfl judith lieber bag (sic)"

Jamie also shared a picture with the 34-year-old songstress and wrote: "Finally met @taylorswift, hope you love the @judithleiberny bag. Go KC (sic)"

The meeting came two days after the sporting legend expressed his hope he would cross paths with the 'Cruel Summer' singer at the game, which took place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “I just want to shake the hand of greatness.

“If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I’ll be good.

“She’s a fabulous person. I’m happy for her. I’m proud of her. She’s done a lot. She’s definitely a cultural icon.”

As well as her football-themed bag, Taylor also wore a Stephanie Gottlieb '87' necklace, which costs $4,250, in tribute to Travis at the game.

She also wore a Dion Lee corset, Wear by Erin Andrews bomber jacket and bedazzled Area jeans, and her accessories included three ruby pieces from Shay - a necklace, eternity band, and stretch bracelet, a Stephanie Gottleib choker and Retrouvai ruby ring, with Taylor Swift Styled estimating her entire ensemble was worth around $52,000.