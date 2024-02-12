Priyanka Chopra uses beauty routines to boost her self-esteem.

The 41-year-old actress - who is married to former Disney Channel star Nick Jonas and has two-year-old Malti Marie with him - explained that because life can be so "busy" for most people, it can be useful to indulge in self-care with face masks or "gorgeous makeup" to take a step back from the stresses of everyday life.

She told Cosmopolitan: "We live in such busy worlds, constantly giving, but when we focus on beauty or self-care, you're bringing the focus back to you. That little time that we give ourselves can have such a profound effect on our confidence, our sense of self. It can make us feel like we’re important and that it's okay to take care of ourselves. Whatever your version of that is, whether it's a face mask at night or shimmery eyes and gorgeous makeup; putting the lens on yourself has a profound effect on our self-esteem."

But the 'Love Again' star added that whether she is wearing makeup or not has no effect on her overall appearance if she is not feeling good internally as she insisted that if she is happy on the inside she will be "glowing", but the case will not be the same if she is feeling bad even if she has been "dressed up to the nines" for a glamorous event.

She added: "Whether I'm wearing makeup, not wearing makeup; when I’m happy I look at my face and I’m just like ‘She's glowing, it's giving. It's giving life.’ Even if I'm dressed to the nines and have been made up by the most amazing makeup artists in the world, if I'm feeling like s***, it doesn't translate.

"