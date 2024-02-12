Sabrina Carpenter's makeup is inspired by fashion dolls.

The 24-year-old pop star has sometimes been compared to a Bratz doll by fans on social media and now her makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez - who has worked with her on a host of glamorous events like the Grammys and the iHeart Jingle Ball - has explained that her looks do indeed come from the same time period that the MGA doll line and Barbie rival was released.

She told Popsugar: "Carpenter's natural features always inspire me and are easy to highlight when creating her looks. She does have very delicate characteristics. Her makeup is very doll-like with a twist of late '90s and early 2000s inspiration."

Caroline added that when it comes to the 'because i liked a boy' singer's "signature style", it is all a collaborative effort between them both that focuses on various

She said: "Sabrina's signature style is glowing skin; flushed cheeks; fluffy, delicate eyes; and a plump lip. These are the [four] elements that are all working together to create that ethereal look she's known for.

"When I work with Sabrina, we always collaborate between the two of us on the final outcome. We have worked together for quite some time now, so Sabrina trusts me to execute her ideas and interpret them into her more glam, over-the-top looks.

"I always turn to the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush (£38) in the shades 50 and 51. They are different shades of pink that are staples for getting those rosy, doll-like cheeks.

"The Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Highlighter is a must-use product. It helps to achieve that perfectly glowy skin that is part of Sabrina's signature without being glittery."