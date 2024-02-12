Kate Winslet's life was "horrible" after the release of 'Titanic'.

The 48-year-old actress shot to fame with her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster when she was just 22 and admits to being unsettled by the attention that followed.

Kate told PORTER magazine: "I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant.

"Journalists would always say, 'After 'Titanic', you could have done anything and yet you choose to do these small things'... and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'"

After three decades in Hollywood, Kate has become accustomed to fame and no longer considers it to be a "burden".

The 'Mare of Easttown' star – who has children Mia, 23, Joe, 20, and Bear, 10, from her marriages to Jim Threapleton, Sam Mendes and current husband Edward Abel Smith respectively - said: "It's not a burden, any of it. ('Titanic') continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, 'Oh god, hide', is if we are on a boat somewhere."

Winslet appeared alongside Mia and Joe in the 2022 TV drama 'I Am Ruth' – which told the story of a mother struggling to connect to a teenage daughter hooked on social media – and says it felt natural acting with two of her brood.

She said: "Luckily, they're good. It felt normal. These are kids who have been testing (me) on (my) lines pretty much since they could read. They've seen me terrified beforehand. They've gone through it with me."

To see the full feature with Kate Winslet read PORTER at https://www.net-a-porter.com/article-f46bd8ada94c36de or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.