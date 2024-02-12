Travis Kelce sang a Taylor Swift song at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory party.

The 34-year-old tight end was in high spirits at the Las Vegas afterparty following his side's victory over San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (11.02.24), with video footage circulating online showing him in the DJ booth throwing his arms in the air and belting out a remix od his girlfriend's 2008 hit 'You Belong With Me' while she toasted him from the crowd.

An Instagram post showing the moment was captioned: “He heard Taylor’s song and came straight to the booth.

"They were both seen pointing to each other during this song."

The couple had earlier celebrated the Chiefs' 25-22 victory with a display of PDA on the field at the Allegiant Stadium.

Taylor and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, had made their way from their seats down to the pitch to hear the sportsman give a brief speech.

He told fans: "Chiefs Kingdom ... how about a little Viva Las Vegas . . . viva Las Vegas...

"The goal [has] always been to get three. Believe it baby, we're gonna be here next year.

"Family forever, I can't be more proud of you guys

Travis was then greeted by Taylor, who gave her boyfriend multiple hugs and kisses and hailed the game "incredible" and "unbelievable".

After wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. had scored the winning touchdown in overtime, CBS aired footage of the 'Cruel Summer' singer and her friends including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Sperry and Ashley Avignone jumping up and down in excitement, with popcorn and drinks getting spilled in their jubilation.

The group were joined in the suite by Travis' divorced parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie, as well as Taylor's mom and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift - who was wearing a Chiefs T-shirt, windbreaker and baseball cap - and her brother Austin.

The game marked the 34-year-old singer's 13th appearance at one of Travis' games since they went public with their romance last September.

Ahead of the game, Travis had given a cheeky reference to his girlfriend in his side's introduction video, which aired before the players took to the field.

Quoting her 2017 song '... Ready for It?', the sportsman winked at the camera and asked viewers: “Are you ready for it?”