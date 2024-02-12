Kanye West is being hailed a “genius” for filming his bizarre Super Bowl commercial with his mobile phone in the back of car.

The disgraced rapper, 46, who has had a string of money-spinning fashion deals ditched since his infamous string of anti-Semitic outbursts, flashed his titanium dentures – rumoured to have cost $850,000 – during the advert, and joked his team had splashed so much cash on the promo spot they didn’t have any budget left to produce a commercial.

He said: “Hey y’all, this is Ye and this is my commercial… (my team) spent all the money on the commercial spot (so we) actually didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial.”

Super Bowl 2024 commercials are said to run to $7 million for a 30-second spot, and Kanye added in his, which promoted his fashion line: “But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com. Imma write it at the bottom of the screen…

and I got some shoes, and ummmm… that’s it.”

The rapper was referring to his sock-like Yeezy Pods shoes which cost $20 – the same price as everything on his site.

Fans have taken to social media to praise the ad as “genius” as they say the off-the-wall nature of the promo meant it got coverage in the Press other brands who spent millions on their Super Bowl spots on Sunday (11.02.24) could only dream of.

Despite his low-budget ad, Kanye splurged out on his Super Bowl outfit, wearing a vintage 1996 Alexander McQueen crucifix mask to attend the game in Las Vegas with his 29-year-old wife Bianca Censori.

Sunday the 14th anniversary of maverick fashion designer Alexander’s death, and Kanye also marked it by wearing all black.

Despite many of Kanye’s fans calling his Super Bowl ad a “genius” bit of mockery, it also attracted plenty of mockery.

One critic joked online: “He could’ve just posted that on social media for free.”

Another asked: “Kanye West spent $7,000,000 on a 30 second Super Bowl AD. “He spent $0 on the production of the commercial. Genius or waste of money?”