Alicia Keys’ husband insists there is no “negative vibes” over the singer and Usher’s intimate halftime Super Bowl performance.

Alicia, 43, and the 45-year-old rapper got touchy-feely during their steamy set on Sunday (11.02.24) at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas – prompting fans to flood social media with comments about how they must have made their partners jealous.

But Alicia’s DJ spouse Swizz Beatz, 45, who has been married to the singer since 2010, raved about their show online and posted a message saying there were no “negative vibes”.

Alicia and Usher sang their 2004 hit’ ‘My Boo’, which Swizz – real name Kasseem Daoud Dean – added online was a “classic”, saying their performance was “nothing but amazing”.

He said on Instagram alongside a shot of Alicia on stage in her flowing red gown playing a red piano during the show: “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing. Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium.

“Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with two amazing giants! “Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys. That song is a classic.

“We don’t do negative vibes on this side. We make history.”

Swizz also told his fans to check out the art exhibit ‘Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

He and Alicia have two children, Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali, with the DJ also has three kids from previous relationships.

Usher’s partner Jennifer Goicoechea has not responded to the social media posts about the rapper’s performance, and the pair are planning to tie the knot in Las Vegas in the coming days.

The couple – who have been together for five years and have daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello – reportedly obtained a marriage license earlier this week.

Usher also has kids Usher ‘Cinco’ V and Naviyd Ely with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.