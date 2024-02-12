The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a new website to share their “personal updates”.

Prince Harry, 39, and his wife Meghan, 42, have called the new site sussex.com and have called it a “one stop shop” for information on their lives – and comes as the pair ditched their Archewell site.

The site’s home page shows the pair smiling and looking at the sky with the lines: “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy.

“This includes: THE ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION, ARCHEWELL PRODUCTIONS, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

It also contains long biographies of Harry and Meghan, who have children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

Harry’s says: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner. He has dedicated his adult life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that advance permanent change for people and places.

“He served for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot. After completing his military service, The Duke founded the Invictus Games Foundation, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to engage in sport to aid their rehabilitation.

“The international event is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community and athleticism that has won acclaim for its impact in celebrating those that serve.”

The site also mentions Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’.

Meghan’s biography says: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures. She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25.”

The site’s launch comes after rumours the couple were chasing a deal with Paramount Pictures, while their reported £80 million Netflix deal is drawing to a close in 2025.