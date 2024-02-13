Robbie Williams having a "simple and small" celebration for his 50th birthday.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker - who has been married to Ayda Field since 2010 and has Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and three-year-old Beau with her - reached the milestone birthday on Tuesday (13.02.24) and his wife revealed that the whole day will be a low-key affair as they spend the day together in Switzerland as a family.

She told Hello magazine: "We are going to spoil him with lots of time and love with the children and keep it simple and small. There will be cake. The man loves his cake. We went out for a date night recently and we don't get to do that often so it was really nice.

"It usually involves Rob and I having dinner, or I go to his shows when the kids are asleep – even though there are 80,000 people there, it's just us backstage after the gig. It's a challenge finding that time with four kids, but when we do, we make sure we laugh and connect."

The model - who met former Take That star Robbie when they were working on the same documentary in 2006 - reflected on her relationship with Robbie over the years, noting that she is "so grateful that he is still the same person today as he was almost 20 years ago.

She said: "Wow, what a journey we've been on, what a beautiful, blessed journey. I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better. To have our families there, too - you don't realise how precious these moments are. We've really had a remarkable run and that day was the start of it."