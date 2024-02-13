Katy Perry has quit 'American Idol'.

The 39-year-old pop star has served as a judge on the hit ABC talent show since 2018 and is currently preparing for her seventh season searching for the next big name in music alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan but has revealed that this time round will be her last because she wants to get back to her own performing career.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live!' on Monday (12.02.24) evening, she said: "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol'."

The 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker - who has not released an album since 'Smile' in 2020 but recently finished her 'Play' residency in Las Vegas - was keen to stress that she "loves" being a part of the judging panel because it has "connected" her to the people of her country but needs to feel the "pulse of [her] own beat" again.

She said: "I love 'Idol' so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Katy admitted she had not yet told her co-stars about her decision to leave after the upcoming season but doesn't think it will come as a shock because they know she has been in the studio recording new music and hinted that she has made plans for a world tour.

She said: "They'll find out tonight!

"Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan...I love them so much. They figured. I've been in the studio for a while. I love the show so much but I wanna see the world and maybe bring new music!"

Katy later confirmed her departure on Instagram.

The promo for the latest season - which is due to air from Sunday 18 February - was launched towards the end of last year and featured Katy dressed as Judy Garland's character Dorothy and her co-stars as her friends in 'The Wizard of Oz' as they head off down the Yellow Brick Road in search of the next American Idol, all in a nod to the 1939 classic.