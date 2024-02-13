Dolph Lundgren has finally become a US citizen more than 40 years after he first moved to America.

'The Expendables' star - who is originally from Sweden - made his new status official by taking part in a naturalisation ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday (12.02.24) alongside his Norwegian wife Emma Krokdal and he was seen swearing an oath of allegiance to the U.S. and posing with an American flag.

Dolph told PEOPLE: "I’ve been in this country on and off for over 40 years now. I love America and the wonderful opportunities this country has given me. I’m proud to finally become a U.S. citizen and officially make this my home. It’s about time."

Dolph, 66, married 27-year-old Emma in in Mykonos, Greece in July years three years after they announced their engagement back in 2020.

At the time, they revealed they had been forced to postpone their wedding plans several times during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to PEOPLE, they explained: "We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both COVID and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times.

"We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness - in the land of the Gods."

Dolph- who was previously married to Anette Qviberg between 1994 and 2011 - recently revealed he's loving married life more than six months on from the ceremony.

He told Fox News: "I really enjoy it."

The actor also hailed Emma as a "wonderful" partner both n his personal life and his professional life. The actor revealed that they've recently worked on a number of projects together, and Dolph thinks they make a very good team.

He shared: "Emma is a great support. She's very clever. We're working on a comedy. She helped me on ['Wanted Man'] as well. She helps me with the script and in production and post-production - just giving me a second opinion."