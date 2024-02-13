Isabela Merced is "really excited" to see the finished version of 'Alien: Romulus' because crew members struggled to watch one particularly "disgusting" scene.

She is part of a cast of young rising stars - including 'Priscilla' actress Cailee Spaeny - who are joining the 'Alien' franchise for the new installment which is set between the first and second movies and will see them do battle with the terrifying xenomorphs - and Isabela has revealed she's been enjoying all the gore - but it was a bit much for some of her colleagues.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "When we were doing reshoots, Fede Alvarez gave me the iPad where he watches playback, and he had the movie pulled up.

"So I told him I wanted to see parts of it, and he showed it to me. I was the one holding the iPad, and there were 10 people around me watching it on the iPad.

"So there’s a scene that I’m in, and they all had to turn away. Not one person stayed looking at that iPad because it was so disgusting. And I was watching it like this … (looking mesmerised)

"I was so excited. I love sci-fi, I do. So he let me watch half the movie on the iPad. I said [to Fede]: 'If the iPad is heavy, I can carry it for you. I can hold it'."

She added of the film: "So I’m really, really excited for that one. Again, I’m lucky enough to be a part of these projects with the best of the best. I can’t believe it. I’m so in shock, and I don’t know when I’m going to wake up."

'Alien: Romulus' has been described as a standalone story in the aliens universe set after the events of Sir Ridley Scott's 1979 original 'Alien' - which ends with Sigourney Weaver’s heroine Ellen Ripley hurling a xenomorph out of her escape pod and putting herself into cryogenic sleep for a voyage back to humanity.

However, the events of the new film will occur prior to James Cameron's 1986 sequel 'Aliens' showed Ripley being rescued from deep sleep before accompanying a military mission to investigate a potential xenomorph attack on a space colony.

Cailee Spaeny - whose character in 'Alien: Romulus' has been compared to Ripley - gave more details during an appearance at the Gotham film awards, telling Variety: "It’s supposed to slot in between the first movie and the second movie. They brought the same team from ‘Aliens,’ the James Cameron film.

"The same people who built those xenomorphs actually came on and built ours. So getting to see the original design with the original people who have been working on these films for 45-plus years and has been so much of their life has been really incredible.”

'Alien: Romulus' is due out in August.