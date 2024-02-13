Peter Andre has vowed to stand by his wife Emily amid her "toughest pregnancy" yet.

The 50-year-old pop star has been married to GP Emily, 34, since 2015 and already has Amelia, 10, and six-year-old Theo with her but the pair are expecting another and he has hailed is wife as a "trooper" as they prepare to welcome the newest member into their brood.

Writing in his OK! Magazine column, he said: "We’re a matter of months away from welcoming our newest family member – how exciting! Emily mentioned that this has been her toughest pregnancy and I can assure you all, I’ve been looking after her. She is a trooper though.

"No matter how tough it gets, she just gets on with things but, as always, I’ll be sure to look out for her."

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer also has Junior, 18 and 16-year-old Princess with ex-wife Katie Price and Emily recently theorised that she could be finding this pregnancy "harder" than the others because she is a "little bit older" this time around.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "It's been harder, I would say. I don't know if it's just because I'm a little bit older, or because I've got two other kids that I'm running around after.

"It's definitely been a little bit more challenging, but I think that's to be expected. The more pregnancies you have, I guess, they get a bit more challenging, but I love it. It's such a precious time.

"I can't believe it's coming to an end, I keep thinking 'oh my goodness, I need to really relish these last few weeks.

[Pete] is so hands-on and he's making sure I don't carry anything and he's helping me up the stairs and all of those things."