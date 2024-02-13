Apple Vision Pro users no longer have to visit a physical Apple Store to get their passcode reset.

The pricey immersive headset - which costs $3,500 and is currently only available in the US - needed the owner to get one of the Apple Gurus to reset their device if they had forgotten their passcode.

However, Monday's (12.02.24) first update, visionOS 1.0.3, it's now possible to do it yourself.

Apple said: “This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode.”

Meanwhile, Google recently confirmed a YouTube app for the headset is "on our roadmap".

This came as a surprise, as just a few weeks ago, it was claimed that YouTube and Spotify had no plans to make apps for the device's visionOS system.

For now, users can access YouTube in Safari.

However, that's set to change.

YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby told The Verge: “We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari.

“We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

The headset launched on February with 600 native apps.

It's said to be launching in the UK and Canada in late 2024.