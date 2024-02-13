Meta is testing a feature that will enable Threads users to see what is trending in the US.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg - who also runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp under the parent company - announced the new feature on his own account on the app, where he revealed the firm plans to extend trending topics to further countries once they get it up and running.

He wrote: "Rolling out a small test of today's top topics on Threads in the US. We'll roll it out in more countries and languages once we get it tuned up..."

Users will be able to see the “timely topics that others are discussing” via search and nestled between posts on the For You feed.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said it will be “determined by our AI systems based on what people are engaging with right now on Threads."

Despite vowing to no longer suggest political content, a Meta spokesperson told Engadget: “We will only remove political topics if they violate our Community Guidelines or other applicable integrity policies.”