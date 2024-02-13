Meghan Trainor's favourite time of the day is when she takes her makeup off.

The 30-year-old pop star - who is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara and has Riley, three, and seven-month-old Barry with him - likes to think that when she gets in the shower at night, she is "washing the stress off" from a busy day as she sets about her heavy moisturizing routine.

She told InStyle: "It's the best thing in the world. I love getting clean. My therapist says it's me washing the day off or washing the stress off. It's why I shower every night. But I double cleanse, I make sure my makeup is off and fully off, and then I moisturize with multiple moisturizers. And then when I get into bed, I always watch TV with my hubby and sometimes I'll do some Legos or stuff, and then I pop on my lip oil and then I'm good."

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker also explained that when it comes to her morning routine, she has "calmed down" her routine in recent years but always wears a mix of foundations in an attempt to look younger.

She said: " I have so many steps, but I've calmed down a bit. But I always wash my face, or I try to, every morning, especially before I do glam. And I moisturize, and I always put my sunscreen on. I've been using the e.l.f Skin Suntouchable! All Set for Sun. The SPF 45 spray. It's so easy because it's a spray, and I pop that on before my routine. Sometimes, I start with the Halo Glow Filter, or I mix that with another foundation and blend it. Because it always makes me shiny, but not greasy. Shiny, but just dewy and young. "