The European Commission has announced it won’t regulate Apple’s iMessage, Microsoft’s Bing, or Edge’s web browser as part of the new Digital Markets Act.

Following a probe, it was decided that none of the above platforms are "dominant" and will not need to comply with the legislation that is being brought in next month.

Apple will, however, have to allow iPhone and iPad users to download and install apps outside of the App Store through alternative app marketplaces.

Meta, meanwhile, will have to adhere to the interoperability rules for WhatsApp and Messenger.

The Commission said on Tuesday (13.02.24): "iMessage, Bing, Edge and Microsoft Advertising do not qualify as gatekeeper services.

"The Commission will continue to monitor the developments on the market with respect to these services, should any substantial changes arise."