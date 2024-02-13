Killer Mike has blamed his arrest at the Grammy Awards on "overcrowding" backstage and "over-zealous" security guards.

The 48-year-old rap star was led away in handcuffs after winning three gongs at the glitzy prizegiving in Los Angeles on February 4 and he was booked on a misdemeanour charge in relation to an altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena venue - and he's now insisted tempers flared behind-the-scenes because so many people were crowded together backstage.

During an appearance on 'The View', he explained: "I think backstage was overcrowded, I think the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little over-zealous."

However, he's refusing to feel bad about what happened, saying: "It’s water under the bridge for me."

He spent his time in police custody meditating and giving thanks to God, and was released later that night so he continue the Grammys celebrations at the afterparties.

Mike added of his release: "I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with. I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff."

The hip-hop star previously insisted he wasn't angry about the position he found himself in on music's biggest night, telling GQ magazine: "I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked [badly]. But I’m just grateful. I talked about this album being a return to the religious and moral principles I was raised with.

"And I just got to say, man, you'll find yourself in a position where it's just you and God. And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, I appreciate the blessings you've given me.

"I spent time talking. I'm invoking the spirit of my grandmother and my mother and just saying, Look, I've done it. And after a few hours, man, I got out and I went partied and had fun."