Sharon Stone says being famous is a drag as she has to keep picking up $3,000 dinner tabs.

The 65-year-old ‘Casino’ actress – who has an estimated $60 million fortune – told a Women’s Cancer Fund event in March 2023, days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, she had lost half her money in the recent financial crisis.

It seems she is now back on her feet as she has now told InStyle about how she regularly gets left with huge dinner cheques when she is out: “You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the cheque?

“You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time.”

Sharon also said it’s “very expensive to be famous”.

But she has insisted she is far from stingy.

In her 2021 memoir ‘The Beauty of Living Twice’ Sharon said she handed a huge chunk of her paycheque for 1995 Western ‘The Quick and the Dead’ to Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, so he could also feature in the movie.

She told InStyle about giving the actor the cash after seeing him in ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’: “He was a superstar. I wanted to be in a great movie, not a stupid movie, so I got the best people to surround me that I possibly could.”

Sharon has been hit by her share of hard times and says she was snubbed by Hollywood after suffering a stroke.

The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress was rushed to the hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain haemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from her career for two years, which she says has led to her being out of the movies for 20 years.

She told Page Six last year: “I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since. When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out.

“Something went wrong with me – I’ve been out for 20 years.

“I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

Despite her being part of cinema’s most recognisable scenes thanks to her leg-crossing moment in 1992’s ‘Basic Instinct’ and a 1996 Oscar nomination for best actress for her role as crazed hustler Ginger in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Casino’, Sharon added she was left feeling like she “lost everything” in the wake of her health scare.

She told Variety in 2019: “I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous – and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten.

“You find yourself at the back of the line in your business, as I did. You have to figure yourself out all over again.”

Sharon has also repeatedly alleged she was tricked by ‘RoboCop’ and ‘Showgirls’ director Paul Verhoeven, 85, into stripping off her underwear for her famous ‘Basic Instinct’ police interrogation scene, in which her psychotic bisexual character uncrosses her legs to briefly reveal her privates.