Travis Kelce’s star NFL teammate sings a Taylor Swift love song in the shower.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end – who has been dating ‘Bad Blood singer Taylor, also 34, since last summer and who celebrated his team’s Super Bowl win on Sunday (11.02.24) – is a huge fan of his partner’s tunes, and it turns out one of his most famous colleagues shares his passion.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, named the Taylor song he most loves during a question-and-answer session following the Super Bowl victory in Las Vegas against the San Francisco49ers.

When asked by ESPN: “What’s the last song you sang in the shower?”, Patrick replied: “‘Love Story’ by Taylor Swift.”

The NFL star also revealed that he has more than 300 unread text messages since defeating 49ers, adding: “So, I need to catch up.”

Ahead of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Travis hailed Taylor’s upcoming album “unbelievable”.

He revealed he has heard “some of” the record Taylor told fans was on the way amid her record-breaking Grammy Awards win on 4 February.

Travis told reporters during a press conference when asked for his reaction to the news Taylor was bringing out her 11th studio album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’: “I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable.

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

But when pressed for more details on the record, Travis stayed tight-lipped.

He added: “I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her.”

Travis also said he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favourite track from the album.

Taylor has shared a 17-song track list for the upcoming record with an image of herself alongside writing that said: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.

“From the desk of Taylor Swift.”

The album features two collaborations with Post Malone and Florence and the Machine, and the first song on the album is Taylor’s collaboration with rapper Post titled ‘Fortnight’.

Fourteen-time Grammy winner Taylor this year became the first artist in Grammys history to win best album four times at the annual awards earlier this month, and is said to have splashed out around $160,000 on gifts to treat more than 30 of her team.